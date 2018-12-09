First ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s New Superhero Family

0

Netflix has released the first look at The Umbrella Academy, a new superhero series from creator Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist) based on the Dark Horse Comics series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The show has a bit of a convoluted set-up: One day in 1989, 43 unconnected women gave birth without showing signs of pregnancy the day before. Six of these children, five of whom have superhuman abilities, are adopted by a billionaire with just the best name, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), and trained to save the world in what comes to be called The Umbrella Academy: Spaceboy (Tom Hopper), The Kraken (David Castañeda), The Rumor (Emmy Raver-Lampman), The Seance (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), and The White Violin (Ellen Page).

This thing looks wacky, man, and I’m here for all of it. Netflix and its “here’s some money, do what you will” sensibilities is the perfect place to adapt Way and Bá’s madcap comic. (Both artist and writer serve as executive producers on the series as well). To provide some clarity on some of the trailer’s quicker bits, yes, that is indeed a shot of a hyper-intelligent monkey. His name is Pogo, he rules. Also, Mary J. Blige is, in fact, playing an assassin named Cha Cha. Her equally violent partner, Hazel, is played by Cameron Britton, who made one hell of an impression in Netflix’s Mindhunter as the hulking serial killer Edmund Kemper.

Check out the trailer below, plus a new poster and first-look images. The Umbrella Academy debuts with ten one-hour episodes on February 15, 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for Netflix’s Umbrella Academy: