CW Developing Female Gladiator Series ‘The Valiant’, Based on the Novel

In the last few years, the CW has really made a strong effort to create women-led programming, not just in front of but also behind the camera. With series like Jane the Virgin, iZombie, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as adding a series like Supergirl into its superhero line-up, the CW has proven that it’s definitely committed to female-centric programming (that is, of course, accessible to everyone!)

Now, Variety is reporting that coming up next for the network is an adaptation of The Valiant, a novel by Lesley Livingston that follows “a Celtic princess on the run from an arranged marriage and a sheltered life who is captured and forced into slavery under Julius Caesar. She ends up training among the first wave of female Gladiators to compete in the Colosseum for fame, fortune and, ultimately, her freedom.”

Laurie Arent (NCIS: New Orleans) is set to write and executive produce alongside Mary Beth Basile (October Road). The series also joins the upcoming workplace drama The She Word from Agent Carter‘s Andi Bushell, which follows a group of young women who have faced gender discrimination in the workplace and are fighting back in any and all possible ways.

Have you read The Valiant? Let us know what you think about the book and the news of an adaptation in the comments.

