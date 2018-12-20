Exclusive ‘The Vanishing’ Clip Features Gerard Butler as One Pissed-Off Lighthouse Keeper

0

The Vanishing is an upcoming thriller flick from Saban Films that stars Gerard Butler (Den of Thieves), Peter Mullan (Ozark), and Connor Swindells (Harlots) as a trio of lighthouse keepers whose lives become unbearable tense after they find a chest filled with gold on their lonely Scotland isle. Collider has an exclusive clip from the film, which sees Butler’s James and Swindell’s Donald locked in a head-banging, pottery-smashing argument over the decisions they’ve made. (It’s a treat for anyone out there who prefers their Gerard Butler performances to be peak Intense Butler.) By the sound of the clip, it seems all three men were forced to take part in a death that’s been weighing heavy on them ever since.

“You saw it, you were there. He was defending himself. Just defending himself,” Mullan tells Butler. “We’re all in this together, James. You, me, Donald. All of us.”

The Vanishing—originally titled Keepers—is directed by Kristoffer Nyholm, who helmed four episodes of FX’s Taboo starring Tom Hardy. Joe Bone and Celyn Jones co-wrote the script, which is based on the true story of three lighthouse keepers mysteriously gone missing from the Flannan Isles of Scotland in 1900.

Check out the clip below, along with an exclusive first look at the film’s theatrical poster. The Vanishing—which also stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Emma King, and Gary Lewis—hits theaters on January 4, 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for The Vanishing: