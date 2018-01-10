‘The Vanishing of Sidney Hall’ Trailer Teases A24’s Literary Mystery

0

A24 has debuted the first trailer for The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, the new mystery from Shawn Christensen (director of the Acadamy Awarding winning short Curfew) about a mysterious set of arson crimes connected to the books written by a missing author. Logan Lerman stars as Sidney Hall, a young man who publishes a best-selling novel and skyrockets to unexpected fame, straining his relationship with his girlfriend (Elle Fanning) and ultimately leading him to disappear without a trace. Years later, a detective goes on the hunt for Sidney Hall to suss out the connections between the books and the crimes.

You’re going to want to really process that plot synopsis before you watch the trailer because otherwise, the way it’s cut makes the whole thing a bit baffling. The film comes from the A24 and DIRECTV partnership, which has been a bit of a mixed bag so far. They came out of the gate strong with Enemy in 2014 and have had some cool genre offerings like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and and Slow West, while films like Life After Beth and Dark Places haven’t quite matched the quality of that A24 shine. You can decide where The Vanishing of Sidney Hall lands when it debuts on DIRECTV later this month.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall also stars Michelle Monaghan, Kyle Chandler, Blake Jenner, and Nathan Lane. The film will debut exclusively on DIRECTV on January 25, before A24 distributes the film in theaters on March 2. Watch the first trailer below and scroll down to check out the first poster.