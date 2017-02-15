‘The Void’ Trailer Teases a NSFW Practical Effects-Fuelled Nightmare

0

The past decade in horror has seen the rise of vintage-inspired films based on the golden days of 1970s and 80s genre cinema. Some of them are great, some less so, but it’s marked a welcome return to suspense and craft over CGI and flashy editing. The latest title to take on that trend is The Void, a John Carpenter-inspired throwback to the good old days of ooey gooey practical effects. I missed the film at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest, so I’m thrilled it’s finally getting a release.

The Void comes from writer-director duo Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie, industry veterans in the makeup effects and design whose previous credits include Hannibal, Crimson Peak, and the upcoming It movie. So, as you might expect, the effects on display here are really something to behold. The pair told Empire Magazine that they’re “committed to introducing audiences to a unique horror-mythology” with an aim to “combine the aesthetic attitude of modern horror cinema as it emerged in the 1970s with the splatter and sophisticated practical special effects that ruled the creature features of the 1980s and early ’90s.”

The Void arrives in UK cinemas on March 31st and doesn’t yet have a US release date. Watch the trailer below: