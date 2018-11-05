Movie Talk: ‘The Walking Dead’ Has Rick Movies in the Works Starring Andrew Lincoln

On today’s Collider Movie Talk (November 5, 2018), Mark Ellis, Haleigh Foutch and John Rocha discuss the following:
- The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody opened with $51.1 million this past weekend making it the second-best opening for a music biopic behind 2015’s Straight Outta Compton.
- AMC announced that Andrew Lincoln is due to reprise his role as Rick Grimes in a series of The Walking Dead movies that will possibly air on AMC.
- Deadline reports that the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 will be titled Once Upon a Deadpool and will be released in theaters starting on December 12th.
- EXCLUSIVE: In an interview will Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Paddington franchise producer David Heyman revealed that a Paddington 3 is in the works, but that Paul King will most likely not direct it.