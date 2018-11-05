Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘The Walking Dead’ Has Rick Movies in the Works Starring Andrew Lincoln

November 5, 2018

On today’s Collider Movie Talk (November 5, 2018), Mark Ellis, Haleigh Foutch and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • AMC announced that Andrew Lincoln is due to reprise his role as Rick Grimes in a series of The Walking Dead movies that will possibly air on AMC.
  • Deadline reports that the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 will be titled Once Upon a Deadpool and will be released in theaters starting on December 12th.
  • EXCLUSIVE: In an interview will Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Paddington franchise producer David Heyman revealed that a Paddington 3 is in the works, but that Paul King will most likely not direct it.
