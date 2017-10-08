‘The Walking Dead’ NYCC Panel Recap: ‘Fear’ Crossover Teased by Robert Kirkman

0

The cast and creator of The Walking Dead appeared on a New York Comic Con panel yesterday to discuss the Season 7 finale and preview Season 8. John Rocha, Dennis Tzeng and David Griffin were on hand to witness everything and give us a rundown of the news, including the revelation that there will be a Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead crossover. Though the shows exist in different timelines, it could be related to a Walking Dead character’s past (possibly even Glenn?)

Panelists at The Theater at Madison Square Garden included Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Tom Payne, Katelyn Nacon, Robert Kirkman, and Austin Amelio. Check out the full recap video above, followed by footage from the panel itself.

Also don’t forget that the show’s cast will be lending their voices to animated versions of their characters on The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking, premiering October 8th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

The Walking Dead returns October 22nd; here’s the official Season 8 synopsis:

Last year, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be — and the introduction of Negan and the Saviors broke the group.

Feeling powerless under Negan’s rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But then seeing that Negan couldn’t be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough firepower to contest the Saviors.

This year, Rick brings “All Out War” against Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.