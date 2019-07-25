New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Images Reveal Thora Birch as Gamma

0

New season, new war, and of course, a new crazy-pants villain for our heroes (or what remains of them) to deal with. As Daryl (Norman Reedus) put it in the SDCC trailer, sometimes it feels like they’re just surviving from one big fight to the next. But if that footage was any indication, The Walking Dead Season 10 is poised to deliver one of the biggest battles yet, and when you’re a decade into a series, it’s time to break out the craziest of the big bads. How crazy? Well, we’ve got to the point where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is kind of a good guy.

That means the return of the Whisperers, led by the wholly unnerving Samatha Morton as Alpha, and Season 10 will introduce her right-hand-Whisperer, Gamma. As announced at Comic-Con, Thora Birch is playing the Alpha acolyte, and on the occasion of AMC’s panel at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, we’ve a pair of new images revealing Gamma unmasked (and masked, if that’s more your speed.)

Season 10 also sees the return of Carol (Melissa McBride), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton), among others. And of course, Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will be exiting the series at some point during the upcoming season. The actress confirmed her exit at Comic-Con, though producer Scott Gimple teased they’re “not completely done” with the character yet — the Rick Grimes movie perhaps? We’ll have to stay tuned to find ou.

For now, get your first look at Gamma in the new images from Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead below.

