‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Poster Puts Daryl and His Big Ol’ Knife Front and Center

For fans of that video where the kid runs around with a knife comes The Walking Dead season 10 poster, prominently featuring Norman Reedus‘ Darryl Dixon holding a big old knife and honestly just looking thrilled about it. Backing him up is Melissa McBride‘s Carol, as always, and Danai Gurira‘s Michonne, making it pretty clear who’s gonna’ be leading this particular chapter of AMC’s zombie drama.

This trio just also happens to be the series’ longest-running characters on a show that’s been through more than a few changes recently. Season 10 will be the first full story without Andrew Lincoln leading the charge as Rick Grimes—although his departure in early season 9 feels like a lifetime ago—as that character gets set to headline a trio of feature films. It was also confirmed back in February that Gurira, who has portrayed the sword-wielding Michonne since season 3, would be exiting the series after season 10.

The cast continues to grow, though; none other than Thora Birch joins the series this season to play Gamma, third-in-command Whisperer to Samatha Morton‘s Alpha. The flesh-wearing Whisperers will presumably continue to play a big part in season 10, as the tail-end of season 9 saw the survivors crossing into the rival faction’s territory to survive the winter.

Check out the poster below. The Walking Dead returns to AMC for season 10 on Sunday, October 10. The series also stars Alanna Masterson, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, and Xander Berkeley.

