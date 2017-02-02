‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere Promo Teases Rick’s Rising Resistance Against Negan

The Walking Dead has had a bit of a rocky road in Season 7. The long-anticipated arrival of Negan was undercut in the Season 6 finale, and in the interim the creative powers that be doubled down on the horrific violence in a move that was neither surprising (the deaths were heavily predicted online for months) or enjoyable. Since then, Negan has kept Rick and the people of Alexandria tightly under his heel, and even with the long due rise of Maggie as a leadership figure, it’s been a grueling watch. If you’ve had just about enough of watching Rick and the Alexandria gang take a beating at the end of Negan’s bat, good news. They’re finally ready to fight.
With the Season 7 midseason premiere just around the corner, IGN has debuted a new promo teasing Rick’s breaking point with his “untenable” situation and the brewing insurrection that will follow.
Watch the new promo below:
Here’s the official synopsis for the what’s to come in the back half of Season 7:
The first half of Season 7 saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the group broken by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), forced to fall under his will and brutally convinced to live under his rules. The second half of the season will focus on preparing for war and gathering the supplies and numbers to take Negan down once and for all.
Rick’s group will find out yet again that the world isn’t what they thought it was. It’s much bigger than anything they’ve seen so far. While they have a singular purpose – to defeat Negan – it won’t come easy. More importantly, victory will require more than Alexandria. They need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed. To convince them otherwise will take more than speeches. The lengths Rick and the group will have to go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters is nothing short of remarkable.
We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.