‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere Promo Teases Rick’s Rising Resistance Against Negan

0

The Walking Dead has had a bit of a rocky road in Season 7. The long-anticipated arrival of Negan was undercut in the Season 6 finale, and in the interim the creative powers that be doubled down on the horrific violence in a move that was neither surprising (the deaths were heavily predicted online for months) or enjoyable. Since then, Negan has kept Rick and the people of Alexandria tightly under his heel, and even with the long due rise of Maggie as a leadership figure, it’s been a grueling watch. If you’ve had just about enough of watching Rick and the Alexandria gang take a beating at the end of Negan’s bat, good news. They’re finally ready to fight.

With the Season 7 midseason premiere just around the corner, IGN has debuted a new promo teasing Rick’s breaking point with his “untenable” situation and the brewing insurrection that will follow.

Watch the new promo below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the what’s to come in the back half of Season 7: