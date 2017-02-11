‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Video Recap: Watch Us Recount What’s Happened So Far

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Coliider Video’s own Josh Macuga and Perri Nemiroff break down and discuss what we know about Season 7 of The Walking Dead so far.

Negan kicked Season 7 off with a bang by permanently taking out both Abraham and Glenn with his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille. Daryl is still a captive and has undergone his own cruel form of punishment at the hands of Dwight. Sasha escorted the pregnant Maggie to the Hilltop Colony to bury the remains of their loved ones (she’s now under the care of Dr. Carson, who asked her to stay for the duration of her pregnancy).

Morgan and Carol remain the lucky ones of the group having escaped Negan’s assault, though Carol was in bad shape when Morgan and his newfound allies rescued her. These allies live in a colony known as The Kingdom, a peaceful, idyllic community full of gardens, farmers, horses … and even a choir. And that’s all thanks to the charismatic King Ezekiel and his pet tiger, Shiva. The eccentric leader’s mantra is this: “Drink from the well, replenish the well.”

And now that Rick & Co. have been reunited and they know that Hilltop and The Kingdom might be willing to resist Negan, there’s hope for a united rebellion … which could just lead to All-Out War.

The midseason premiere of Season 7 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC at 9pm, Sunday, February 12th. Here’s the official synopsis: