‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Video Recap: Watch Us Recount What’s Happened So Far

-
Coliider Video’s own Josh Macuga and Perri Nemiroff break down and discuss what we know about Season 7 of The Walking Dead so far.
Negan kicked Season 7 off with a bang by permanently taking out both Abraham and Glenn with his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille. Daryl is still a captive and has undergone his own cruel form of punishment at the hands of Dwight. Sasha escorted the pregnant Maggie to the Hilltop Colony to bury the remains of their loved ones (she’s now under the care of Dr. Carson, who asked her to stay for the duration of her pregnancy).
Morgan and Carol remain the lucky ones of the group having escaped Negan’s assault, though Carol was in bad shape when Morgan and his newfound allies rescued her. These allies live in a colony known as The Kingdom, a peaceful, idyllic community full of gardens, farmers, horses … and even a choir. And that’s all thanks to the charismatic King Ezekiel and his pet tiger, Shiva. The eccentric leader’s mantra is this: “Drink from the well, replenish the well.”
And now that Rick & Co. have been reunited and they know that Hilltop and The Kingdom might be willing to resist Negan, there’s hope for a united rebellion … which could just lead to All-Out War.
The midseason premiere of Season 7 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC at 9pm, Sunday, February 12th. Here’s the official synopsis:
The first half of Season 7 saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the group broken by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), forced to fall under his will and brutally convinced to live under his rules. The second half of the season will focus on preparing for war and gathering the supplies and numbers to take Negan down once and for all.
Rick’s group will find out yet again that the world isn’t what they thought it was. It’s much bigger than anything they’ve seen so far. While they have a singular purpose – to defeat Negan – it won’t come easy. More importantly, victory will require more than Alexandria. They need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed. To convince them otherwise will take more than speeches. The lengths Rick and the group will have to go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters is nothing short of remarkable.
We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.