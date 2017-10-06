New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Images Tease “All Out War” Against Negan

0

The Walking Dead will be back before we know it (October 22nd to be exact), and more brutality is sure to come along with it. The end of last season saw Rick and his crew learning some tough lessons about the strength of Negan and the Saviors, and finally, it seems like (with the help of Kingdom and Hilltop) their resistance will now have enough power to fight Negan and his band of psychopaths for real.

For some, The Walking Dead has lost a lot of its charms since its main feature — the walking dead — have been sidelined as the show has worn on. Like in the comics, decomposed bodies can only amble around for so long, and now the problem is those that have survived are largely a group of insane sadists. Not all but … an uncomfortable amount. The show has thus pivoted to Negan and his story, and his reign of terror over the original crew. But with so many TV series focusing on gritty violence and deranged humans being terrible to each other, do we need another one? Bring back the walkers!

Today AMC released some new images for Season 8 that highlight the major players in character portraits, and feature some stills of the cast gearing up for the big fight. Check that out plus the official synopsis for Season 8 below. The Walking Dead‘s new season will also feature it’s 100th episode — a milestone for any series!

Last year, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be — and the introduction of Negan and the Saviors broke the group.

Feeling powerless under Negan’s rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But then seeing that Negan couldn’t be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough firepower to contest the Saviors.

This year, Rick brings “All Out War” against Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.