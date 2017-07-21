Tense ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer Teases the War Ahead

0

AMC has released the first The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer, offering an early look at the new season ahead. And boy, does it look tense and action-packed. The first part with Negan is extremely annoying, but when is anything relating to him not? The extended trailer debuted today at San Diego Comic-Con, and shows all of the forces marshaling together against Negan and the Saviors, including Alexandria, the Hilltop, and the Kingdom. With that, it looks like we’ll finally be seeing the characters spending time together again, instead of being scattered to the wind like last season.

Also, this season looks like it’s full of walkers, which honestly, has felt like something it’s been very much missing of late. As the primary threat to our heroes has shifted from the undead to the living (the really, really shitty living), the walkers have sort of been left behind. But the new trailer offered up some pretty sweet shots of increasingly decayed zombies that remain a major problem.

Check out the trailer below:

The biggest question coming out of this trailer though is … what the frak was going on in the end? Was that a teaser for Season 35 of The Walking Dead, when Rick is an old man in a nursing home in a society that has been restored? What’s with the cane and the flowers? What is with … any of this. And if it turns out that it’s all a dream that Rick created while he was in a coma for decades, well, set everything on fire.

We’ll have more from the panel and about the upcoming season soon; and as a reminder, The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22nd on AMC.