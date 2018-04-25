Lauren Cohan to Return to ‘The Walking Dead’ for Season 9

0

Even after the final episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 8 aired, it was unclear if one of the top-rated drama’s major characters would be returning for the next season. Maggie Greene, played by Lauren Cohan, has become an emotional, practical, and increasingly powerful player in the Walking Dead narrative, so it was understandable that fans were concerned for Cohan’s well-being and Maggie’s part to play in the story to come. The uncertainty, however, had nothing to do with plot points, Walkers, or the savage Saviors at all but rather the mundane complications that come with contract negotiations.

Now, as EW reports, Cohan is indeed signed on to return to The Walking Dead for Season 9, which starts filming next week. A good thing, too, because (without going into any spoilers), Maggie’s role changed significantly at the end of Season 8; that finale set up a major bit of conflict that will drive a fair share of the drama in the episodes ahead. Cohan herself revealed the news earlier this week during a CinemaCon presentation. Stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus had already signed on, of course, but Cohan and her camp had been holding out for a better deal. AMC presumably acquiesced, though the short-term gain may end up with Maggie being written off the show in the near future; time will tell.

Here’s what Cohan told EW:

“I’m going back. There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell. You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good.”

Cohan’s CinemaCon appearance wasn’t for The Walking Dead, as you might have suspected, but rather for Mile 22, an upcoming action-thriller directed by Peter Berg that stars Cohan opposite Mark Wahlberg. Cohan also has some other small-screen opportunities on the horizon, including her role in Whiskey Cavalier. She’ll play CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge with the codename of Fiery Tribune (of course), opposite Scott Foley as FBI agent Will Chase, a.k.a. Whiskey Cavalier. However, the ABC show has yet to receive a full series order form the network, so scheduling could get a little tricky in the near future if they choose to do so.

There’s still a lot of loose ends for Maggie to tie up on The Walking Dead, and now at least Cohan will have a chance to see that through. What do you think will come of it? Let us know in the comments!