‘The Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 9 with a New Showrunner

0

AMC announced today that it has renewed The Walking Dead for Season 9 — no surprise — but there is a twist! Scott Gimple, who was serving as showrunner, will be moving to a new role as Chief Content Officer for the Walking Dead universe, including Fear the Walking Dead as well as any future brand extensions. Angela Kang, who has been a writer with the show since 2011 and a co-executive producer since 2013, has been elevated to showrunner for Season 9.

Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said in a press release today that,

“This is an enormously important day for the entire ‘The Walking Dead’ television universe. We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before. I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play ‘Dead.’”

Scott Gimple also commented that,