‘The Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 9 with a New Showrunner

AMC announced today that it has renewed The Walking Dead for Season 9 — no surprise — but there is a twist! Scott Gimple, who was serving as showrunner, will be moving to a new role as Chief Content Officer for the Walking Dead universe, including Fear the Walking Dead as well as any future brand extensions. Angela Kang, who has been a writer with the show since 2011 and a co-executive producer since 2013, has been elevated to showrunner for Season 9.
Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said in a press release today that,
“This is an enormously important day for the entire ‘The Walking Dead’ television universe. We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before. I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play ‘Dead.’”
Scott Gimple also commented that,
“‘The Walking Dead’ is a special show which started in an entirely different era of TV, and continues, in this new era, to confidently take chances to tell compelling stories that excite audiences and make them deeply connect with its characters, adapting Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic book. As the show closes in on its tenth year, I’m honored to keep working with the talented, dedicated people behind and in front of the camera to make it all it can be, while expanding the world of ‘The Walking Dead’ with new narratives like ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and a whole host of truly cool stories ahead. Angela is a big part of the heart and soul of ‘The Walking Dead,’ and I’m thrilled to help facilitate her vision of the show’s next era.”