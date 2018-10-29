Trailer for Next Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Teases Rick’s Last Episode

0

At long last, the end is nigh for Rick Grimes. Next week’s episode of The Walking Dead, titled “What Comes After,” is the final episode for series star Andrew Lincoln, and AMC has released a trailer for the episode that offers a taste of what to come. Collider exclusively broke the news this summer that Lincoln would be exiting the long-running series during the first few episodes of Season 9, as the actor has decided to spend more time with his family in the U.K. rather than spending half the year sweating down in Atlanta.

We don’t know too much specifics-wise about Rick’s last episode, but we do know that Jon Bernthal is back as Shane, likely in hallucination form. Indeed, this series first opened with a scene involving Lincoln and Bernthal, so it’s only fitting that Bernthal is there for Lincoln’s long goodbye. But while this may be the end for Rick Grimes, Lincoln has already said he’ll be back next season to direct an episode.

It’ll be interesting to see if the show gets a ratings boost from Rick’s exit. The show hit series-low ratings for the second episode of Season 9, and has been on a pretty intense downslope over the past two seasons—basically ever since The Walking Dead refused to resolve the “Who does Negan kill?” cliffhanger in the Season 6 finale, the numbers of this once-juggernaut series have been dropping.

Anywho, check out the Walking Dead trailer for Rick’s final episode below, along with a clip. The episode airs on AMC on Sunday, November 4th.