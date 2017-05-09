Exclusive: ‘The Wall’ Clip Finds Aaron Taylor-Johnson Pinned Down by Enemy Fire

0

In between tackling blockbusters, director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) has taken on an impressive little thriller with The Wall. The story follows two U.S. soldiers (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena) who are pinned down by an Iraqi sniper. The tension builds over the course of the film, and I’m eager to see Liman tell a story with limited space and only a few characters.

Today, we’re pleased to debut a brief clip from The Wall. In the clip, Taylor-Johnson’s character is scrambling behind what little wall remains, and even in these few moments, you can grasp the direness of his situation and the claustrophobic stakes even though he’s surrounded by open space. I’m definitely excited to check this one out.

Watch The Wall clip below. The film opens in limited release this Friday.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Wall:

The Wall is a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship. Directed by Doug Liman (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Ultimatum, Edge of Tomorrow), The Wall stars Aaron Taylor Johnson (Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass, Savages Godzilla, Avengers: Age of Ultron) and WWE star John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters, Daddy’s Home), and is written by first-time screenwriter Dwain Worrell from his Black List script.

For more from our recent interview with Liman, click on the links below: