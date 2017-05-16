‘The Wedding Party’ Trailer Reveals Romantic Comedy Shot Entirely in One Take

0

We here at Collider aren’t only about superheroes and Star Wars, and today we’ve got a trailer for an indie with one hell of a hook—it’s a film captured in one continuous 119-minute take. The trailer for The Wedding Party unveils the debut of writer/director Thane Economou, who opted to chronicle the dizzying nature of weddings in one long, unbroken shot. The result is a romantic comedy the zips from character to character with the fluidity and pacing of a long take, and it looks to take on the good, the bad, and the ugly of weddings in fine form.

The trailer actually first debuted online a few months ago, but the film now has a release date: it’ll be available on DVD, Digital HD, iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play on June 13th, just in time for the summer wedding season. The idea of capturing this all in a single take is a solid way to underline the chaos that can ensue at weddings, and the varying emotions the event can evoke from the various characters—this film looks to cover everyone from the bride and groom to the various groomsmen and bridesmaids.

Check out the trailer for The Wedding Party below. The film stars Blake Lee, Allison Paige, Moses Storm, Molly Burnett, Brian Thomas Smith, Ziah Colon, Joel Johnstone, Kat Palardy, Meg Cionni, and James Lentzsch.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Wedding Party: