‘The Week Of’ Trailer Reveals Adam Sandler’s New Netflix Movie with Chris Rock

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Week Of, the latest collaboration between the streaming giant and Adam Sandler. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Robert Smigel, best known as the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, but who also spearheaded the “TV Funhouse” segments on SNL and has written a lot of things, from SNL to Late Night with Conan O’Brien to the Sandler movie You Don’t Mess with the Zohan. Smigel co-wrote The Week Of with Sandler, which tells the story of two very different fathers who come together to celebrate the wedding of their children. Chris Rock plays the other father.

This is one of the weirdest trailers I’ve ever seen. The film certainly doesn’t have the silly vibe of Sandler’s other Netflix collaborations, but Smigel appears to have taken a naturalistic approach to the movie visually that makes the whole thing kind of voyeuristic. And then there’s the jokes—or lack thereof. It looks as though they turned the camera on and let Sandler and Rock improvise, but they didn’t actually hit upon any real jokes. I don’t know, this is all very strange and it feels like Netflix is basically resting its laurels on the setup of the premise and two lead actors without selling anything else.

Sandler got into the Netflix business in 2014, signing a four-film deal with the streaming service to write, star in, and produce movies like The Ridiculous Six, and Netflix re-upped that deal last March when they ordered an additional four films. It would appear that, in the wake of Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, and Sandy Wexler, The Week Of marks the final film in that initial deal, so whatever comes next will be part of the new deal.

Sandler remains an interesting and impressive actor when he wants to be—he’s fantastic in Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which was also made at Netflix. But The Week Of just looks bizarre. See for yourself in the trailer below. The film also stars Rachel Dratch and Steve Buscemi and will be released on Netflix on April 27th.