‘The White Princess': First Trailer Reveals Starz’s Royal Tale of Warfare, Regicide, & Intrigue

If you are jonesin’ for some medieval political intrigue, machinations, and regicide (times three!) then look no further than The White Princess. A follow-up to The White Queen miniseries, Starz’s adaptation of this next Philippa Gregory novel focuses on Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer), daughter of the Dowager Queen Elizabeth (Essie Davis), former lover of her uncle, a slain Richard the III (I would recommend watching PBS’s The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses for context, where Benedict Cumberbatch plays Richard), and about to be married off to the family enemy Tudor King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy).

If you’ve read the book, you’ll know that Lizzie (as she is known) doesn’t have much agency throughout the story, and is more of a pawn in a game of power between her mother and Henry’s mother, Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley). But in this version, which comes from writer and showrunner Emma Frost (The Man in the High Castle, Shameless), Lizzie gets a lot more to do, which heightens the stakes between her loyalty to the Yorkist line, her missing younger brothers who are presumed killed, and her new husband, whom she comes to love (or is she just playing him — and us?)

Check out the trailer below:

Last October, I was able to visit the set of The White Princess in Bristol, England, and talk to its stars as well as its producers about what we can expect to see from the production. More of that coverage will be coming soon, but in the meantime I can say that I was really impressed with not only the level of detail with the sets and costuming, but way this series seems like it will be augmenting the book material to deliver a really engrossing new chapter to the War of the Roses saga (which was the historical inspiration for Game of Thrones). To say I am excited is a huge understatement.

The 8-episode series will debut April 16th on Starz. For a full list of constantly updated premiere dates, check out our TV Premiere Calendar. Below is the official synopsis for The White Princess: