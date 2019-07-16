New ‘The Witcher’ Image Reveals Henry Cavill’s Trusty Steed, Roach

0

Fans of The Witcher noticed a major character missing from the last batch of images from Netflix’s live-action adaption: Roach, Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) trusty horse companion. Well, ask and ye shall receive, as the streaming service released a new photo that reveals Roach in all his horse glory. Look at that horse. That’s a good horse, man. Cavill, for his part, continues to be out here looking like a hot Vigo the Carpathian who fucks.

Created by Lauren Schmidt (The Umbrella Academy), Netflix’s The Witcher is based on the fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski taking to his Instagramand their video game adaptations. The series follows Geralt of Rivia, a “solitary monster hunter” who wanders a sprawling unnamed Continent with a big-ass sword by his side. Cavill and Co. are headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 for a panel, with the actor himself taking to Instagram to thank Roach for his Hall H service.

The road to San Diego is long. The good news is, on her worst day, Roach beats the company of Men, Elves, Gnomes and even Dwarves. She’s not always easy, but she knows more than most and cares just enough to be the only kind of company worth enjoying.

Check out the new image below. All eight episodes of The Witcher—which also stars Anya Cholatra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson—hits Netflix sometime in late 2019.

For more on The Witcher, check out the links below: