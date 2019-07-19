First Trailer for ‘The Witcher’ Shows Netflix Taking on the Fantasy Genre

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming fantasy series The Witcher. The show follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

This thing certainly looks ambitious. Coming on the heels of our first look at HBO’s His Dark Materials, it looks like we’re in for a few years of big, unapologetic fantasy. Of course, The Witcher has the benefit of Henry Cavill—who straight up does not have the arms of a human man—swinging a big-ass sword at giant swamp monsters. Speaking as someone not too familiar with the source books or video games, I’ll say this trailer is really enticing for a newbie. It’s super stylized and gritty enough to show off the action without abandoning the idea that this is a high fantasy epic with a complex, sprawling mythology behind it. In the race to find the next big phenomenon in a post-Thrones world, The Witcher is off to a mighty promising start.

Check out The Witcher trailer below. The series also stars Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.