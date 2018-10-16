The Witching Hour: Episode 12 – Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and Halloween Haunts

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. This week, it’s a very haunted episode of the show. With Mike Flanagan‘s The Haunting of Hill House now available on Netflix, we give our non-spoiler review of the outstanding horror series before digging into the details of the first three episodes. We also discuss the Halloween haunts of the season, both local favorites in Los Angeles like Delusion and the Haunted Hayride, as well as the multiple location Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

