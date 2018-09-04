The Witching Hour: Episode 6 – Our First Horror Movies & 2018 Fall Horror Preview

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. Last week was all about Screenlife — the developing cinematic format told completely from the perspective of device screens — with special guest Timur Bekmambetov in-studio to talk about Searching and give us an unofficial masterclass on the format.

This week, we’re looking back to our past and planning what’s to come for the rest of 2018. First, we kick things off with a fun question — what’s the first horror movie you remember watching? We talk Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors, before moving on to our fall preview. With Perri headed off to TIFF and Haleigh bound for Fantastic Fest, we break down our most anticipated genre titles on horizon. And if you’re looking for even more genre titles to watch, Haleigh breaks down the best of what she saw at the North Bend Film Festival.

As a bonus, we’ve got a Hell Fest giveaway for our listeners! In anticipation of the new horror film, we’ve got two tickets to give away to either the California, New Jersey, Chicago Six Flags theme parks. To enter, subscribe to the Collider Podcasts YouTube Channel here, and leave a comment on the video with your email address and which location you’re hoping to win tickets to!

