The Witching Hour: Episode 3 — ‘The Meg’, Shark Movies & the ‘Slender Man’ Debacle

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. After talking through the highs and lows 2018 horror cinema so far in our inaugural episode, and a nostalgia-filled trip through the best 90s teen horror, we’re talking the biggest horror titles of the week — The Meg and Slender Man.

This week, we break down what The Meg gets right and what it could have done a little better, how it stacks up to other shark movies, and why we wish we could have seen the R-rated version. Then, we dive into Slender Man and what the hell happened with the poorly conceived, executed, and received film, which has been dismissed by critics and audiences alike.

