Collider Launches Horror Podcast, ‘The Witching Hour’!

Good news, horror fans! Our podcast network on The Collider Factory is diving into the genre sphere with a new horror Podcast, The Witching Hour. Co-created and co-hosted by Collider’s Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff, The Witching Hour will deliver weekly deep-dives into what’s happening in horror, from the biggest titles at the box office, to indie surprises, TV shows, film festivals, comic books, and everything in between!

The Witching Hour will be a weekly, one-hour exploration of the genre, including exclusive interviews, reviews, insights, and a wide-ranging examination of horror history and how genre is evolving today. And knowing Perri and Haleigh, probably a lot of enthusiastic excitement about what’s coming up next.

The first episode will air on Tuesday, July 31 at 12 p.m. PST. You can listen here on the .com, where we’ll be throwing up weekly posts or over on “The Collider Factory,” where you’ll find all the episodes of The Witching Hour, along with a variety of other podcasts from the Collider team, including The Collider.com Podcast, 1×1 with Kristian Harloff, and Reilly Roundtable, as well as separate feeds for the audio versions of our popular YouTube series Movie Talk, Heroes, Jedi Council, and Movie Trivia Schmoedown.