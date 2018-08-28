The Witching Hour Episode 5: ‘Searching’ & the Rise of Screenlife with Timur Bekmambetov

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. Last week, we dug into the world of Stephen King with Castle Rock, Mr. Mercedes and the best and worst of his film and TV adaptations.

This week, we’re happy to welcome director and producer Timur Bekmambetov to the studio for a chat about all things Screenlife — the term Bekmambetov coined for films told only from the perspective of digital devices. With the thriller Searching rolling out in theaters this month, we sat down for an extended chat with Bekmambetov to discuss why he’s so passionate about the format and how he’s making it easier for everyone to access.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below and click here to find us on iTunes. To stay up to date on all things Witching Hour, you can also follow us on Twitter at @HaleighFoutch and @PNemiroff or on Instagram at @HaystackMcGroovy and @pnemiroff, and keep up with the #ColliderWitchingHour hashtag.

For more on some of the topics discussed in the podcast, check out the links below. Head over to the Collider Factory for more podcasts, and stay tuned next week for more of The Witching Hour.