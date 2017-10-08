‘The X-Files’ Season 11 Trailer Confirms It’s a Family Matter

0

Today Fox has released the first trailer for the upcoming season of The X-Files, which continues the revival series with 10 new episodes. The season will again be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their iconic roles as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Not everyone was thrilled with the show’s new episodes for Season 10, but there’s no denying that seeing Mulder and Scully in action again was, in general, a good thing.

The new season is set to return in January 2018 on Fox. The storyline will reportedly pick up immediately after the events of last season’s finale, with the search for Mulder and Scully’s son William as its focus. After some controversy about the lack of diversity behind the scenes of the series, though, there were some adjustments made to the writers room and who would be directing upcoming episodes.

This trailer promises an action-packed new season which, yes, will revolve around the search for Mulder and Scully’s son William. The Season 10 revival was highly anticipated, but met with something of a lukewarm response from critics and some fans. So it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments, if any, have been made for Season 11, and if this might mark the conclusion of The X-Files once and for all or if Fox will use this as an opportunity to keep the show going. Or it’s also possible that Season 11 acts as a springboard for a potential spinoff series, so Fox can double down on the franchise.

Whatever the case, check out the X-Files Season 11 trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The X-Files Season 11: