Fox Has “No Plans” to Bring Back ‘The X-Files’

During a conference call today to reveal Fox’s fall schedule (and beyond), Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group, were asked about the future of The X-Files revival and a potential Season 12. Newman replied that “there are no plans to do another season at the moment,” which seems in line with the feelings of the cast and creators. In January during the Television Critics Association Press Tour, Gillian Anderson told us that “there are lots of things that I want to do in my life and career. It’s been an extraordinary opportunity. I’m extremely grateful. [But] I don’t want to be tied down to doing one thing for months and months… I like to be challenged as an actor. That’s why I got into this business. And it’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. This is it for me — I’m really serious.”

The show’s creator, Chris Carter, told our own Christina Radish earlier this year that, in response to Anderson’s comments: “For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.”

Sorry X-Files fans! But as Carter also noted, it’s been a heck of a ride watching Anderson and David Duchovny do this work for so long, and how great it was watching them come back for the revival:

I’ve watched them become Mulder and Scully, for 25 years now, and all of us grew up together. What blows me away is how wonderfully and naturally they stepped into the shoes of those characters. They know them, through and through. They’ve played them for 218 episodes now. That means they’ve stood in front of those cameras, playing Mulder and Scully, for uncountable hours. That’s just what ends up on screen, and is not all of the material that ends up on the floor. There’s all of the takes that you didn’t see and all of the scenes that were cut. It’s the breadth and quality of the work that they do, and have been doing for 25 years, that blows me away.

Update: Gillian Anderson has added her thoughts on the matter with a savage tweet: