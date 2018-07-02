John Malkovich to Lead HBO’s ‘The New Pope’; Jude Law Returning

0

The Young Pope lives! Last May, we learned that HBO-Sky was looking to extend the life of Paolo Sorrentino’s limited series with a follow-up season titled The New Pope. The first season—which was written and directed by Sorrentino—followed Jude Law as the first American Pope, and now Law is returning for The New Pope alongside John Malkovich, although details on their roles are being kept under wraps at the moment.

Indeed, the final moments of The Young Pope left the fate of Law’s character up in the air, and Deadline suggests that while The New Pope is a new series, it’s expected to retain some elements of The Young Pope. Sorrentino wrote The New Pope alongside collaborators Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, and filming is due to begin in Italy this November—which is pretty much the exact timetable that was given last May when The Young Pope Season 2 was announced.

It’ll be interesting to see if The New Pope is more of an anthology, a spinoff, or a continuation. Either way, Sorrentino’s visually sumptuous take on The Young Pope was mighty exciting, and adding Malkovich to the mix makes this an absolute must-see. The actor recently had a recurring role on Billions Season 3 and may or may not be returning for the fourth season of that Showtime series, but The New Pope will no doubt be a hefty commitment for the performer.

No word on how many episodes we can expect for The New Pope or when it’ll debut, but this is an encouraging update on a project that could easily have fallen by the wayside.