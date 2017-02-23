‘Their Finest’ Trailer: Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin Find Love in Propagandist Place

0

STX Films has released a new trailer for the World War II romance drama, Their Finest. Directed by An Education and One Day helmer Lone Scherfig, the film stars Gemma Arterton as Catrin Cole, a scriptwriter hired by the British Ministry of Information to bring “a woman’s touch” to the propaganda films giving the nation a desperately needed morale boost. There she meets a charming movie producer (Sam Claflin), and together the duo works with their crew to create a film that will lift the spirits of a wartime nation. And then they fall all ooey-gooey in love.

The film has a beautiful look and the cast is fantastic, but there’s a weird tonal discord going on here that I find odd and somewhat off-putting. One minute bombs are dropping all around and the next feels like a goofy Old Hollywood romp with a heart as soft as its focus. Which is not to say there’s no love in wartime, but the tonality here feels discordant. That said, An Education had a mighty fine tonal line to walk, and Scherfig handled it gracefully, so I’m going to give Their Finest a chance even if it does look painfully saccharine on first glance.

Their Finest also stars Bill Nighy and Jake Lacy and arrives in US theaters on April 7th. Watch the trailer below.