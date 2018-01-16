Watch: ‘Thelma’ Dives into a Waking Nightmare in an Exclusive Clip

0

Today, we’re happy to share an exclusive clip from the paranormal-meets-psychological thriller Thelma from Louder than Bombs director Joachim Trier. The Orchard film stars Eili Harboe as Thelma, a college freshman who leaves behind her sheltered small town lifestyle and her religious family to attend university in Oslo. There, she begins experiencing violent seizures and strange, spectacular visions, which only intensify the closer she grows to her beautiful friend Anja.

Experience one of Thelma’s visions for yourself in our new clip, which finds the powerful woman trapped in a waking nightmare during one of her regular swims. If you missed Thelma in theaters, the film is now available for purchase on digital platforms including iTunes, Xbox, Sony Playstation, GooglePlay and more.

Check out the clip below, click here to read my full review, and click here to read my in-depth interview with Trier. The film also stars Okay Kaya, Henrik Rafaelsen, and Ellen Dorrit Peterson and arrives on VOD and Digital HD February 6.