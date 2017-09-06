First ‘Thelma’ Trailer Teases Norway’s Paranormal Oscar Contender

With Venice underway and TIFF afoot, festival season is in full swing, which means the early awards contenders are already coming out of the gate. One that may have flown under your radar until now is Joachim Trier‘s (Louder than Bombs) paranormal drama, Thelma. Today, The Orchard has debuted the first trailer for the film along with the announcement that Thelma has been chosen as Norway’s official Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film. This is Trier’s second time representing Norway in the Oscar Race.
A paranormal thriller of sexual and emotional awakening, the film follows a college freshman who leaves behind her sheltered small town lifestyle with her religious family and heads to university in Oslo. There, she begins experiencing violent seizures and finds herself captivated by a beautiful young woman. As her feelings intensify, so do the seizures, which she soon realizes are connected to strange paranormal abilities she never knew she had. Soon Thelma realizes she must head back to her rural home and discover the truth about her powers and her past.
Thelma stars Eili Harboe, Okay Kaya, Henrik Rafaelsen, and Ellen Dorrit Petersen. The film will debut at TIFF and screen at Fantastic Fest and New York Film Festival before landing in theaters on November 10. Watch the first trailer below.
