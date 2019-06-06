‘Them That Follow’ Trailer Tells a Tale of Faith, Love, and Snakes

1091 has released the Them That Follow trailer. The upcoming thriller is set in Appalachia and follows Mara (Alice Englert), who is torn between a secret love affair with a fellow church member (Thomas Mann) and following the wishes of her father and pastor (Walton Goggins), who presides over a community of serpent handlers.
I caught the movie at Sundance earlier this year and was a bit let down by it. The cast is terrific, but as I said in my review:
Them That Follow is more like a soap opera with dramatic secrets and love triangles, but without any of the glamour. The storytelling is melodramatic, which the directors try to balance out with muted cinematography and languid pacing, but it can’t cover up that the plotting is ridiculous and leaves the characters as stock figures rather than real people struggling with real conflict. The specificity of the setting is undermined by the broadness of the storytelling, and Them That Follow never captures our interest as a result.
Check out the Them That Follow trailer below. The film opens August 2nd and also stars Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Jim Gaffigan, and Lewis Pullman.
Here’s the official synopsis for Them That Follow:
Deep in Appalachia, Pastor Lemuel Childs (Walton Goggins) presides over an isolated community of serpent handlers, an obscure sect of Pentecostals who willingly take up venomous snakes to prove themselves before God. As his devoted daughter, Mara (Alice Englert) prepares for her wedding day, under the watchful eye of Hope Slaughter (Academy Award Winner Olivia Colman), a dangerous secret is unearthed and she is forced to confront the deadly tradition of her father’s church. Also starring Kaitlyn Dever, Jim Gaffigan, Thomas Mann, and Lewis Pullman.