‘Them That Follow’ Trailer Tells a Tale of Faith, Love, and Snakes

1091 has released the Them That Follow trailer. The upcoming thriller is set in Appalachia and follows Mara (Alice Englert), who is torn between a secret love affair with a fellow church member (Thomas Mann) and following the wishes of her father and pastor (Walton Goggins), who presides over a community of serpent handlers.

I caught the movie at Sundance earlier this year and was a bit let down by it. The cast is terrific, but as I said in my review:

Them That Follow is more like a soap opera with dramatic secrets and love triangles, but without any of the glamour. The storytelling is melodramatic, which the directors try to balance out with muted cinematography and languid pacing, but it can’t cover up that the plotting is ridiculous and leaves the characters as stock figures rather than real people struggling with real conflict. The specificity of the setting is undermined by the broadness of the storytelling, and Them That Follow never captures our interest as a result.

Check out the Them That Follow trailer below. The film opens August 2nd and also stars Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Jim Gaffigan, and Lewis Pullman.

Here’s the official synopsis for Them That Follow: