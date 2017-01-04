Theo James Talks Changing His Approach to Acting in ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’

More Collider
It was a little over three years ago that Theo James got his big break as David, Selene’s (Kate Beckinsale) only real ally in Underworld: Awakening. Since then – the actor has gone on to star as Four in the high-profile Divergent franchise while mixing smaller indies in between (James is quite good as the heavy in the yet-unreleased War on Everyone). With this week’s Underworld: Blood Wars, James returns to the franchise that started his career, bringing the same steely and brooding gaze apropos of a burgeoning heartthrob.

In Blood Wars, David (James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance) attempt to bring Selene (Beckinsale) back into the vampire fold – as they learn the Lycans are intent on kidnapping Selene for some ulterior motive. Yet not everyone in the vampire community is as keen to welcome Selene back – and it’s not long before David, Selene and Thomas find themselves on the run from both Lycan and Vampire.

In the above interview with Theo James, he discusses how his approach to acting has changed between Underworld: Awakening & Blood Wars, his approach to stunt work and the upcoming Ben Kingsley-starring indie Backstabbers for Beginners. For the full interview, watch above.

Theo James:

  • Theo James on remaining consistent to his performance in Underworld: Awakening
  • On how his approach to acting has changed from Underworld: Awakening to Blood Wars
  • On why he’s always using swords in films (sword-play features prominently in War on Everyone oddly enough)
  • On the most difficult fight scene to shoot for Blood Wars
  • On Backstabbers for Beginners and working opposite Ben Kingsley
