‘They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Orson Welles Documentary

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming Orson Welles documentary They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead. The doc coincides with the release of Welles’ unfinished final film The Other Side of the Wind, which was completed with the help of Netflix and hits the streaming service on November 2nd. Launching that same day is They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, which tells the story of the final 15 years of the iconic filmmaker’s life, focusing specifically on the development and creation of The Other Side of the Wind, which was intended to be Welles’ comeback. Unfortunately, he died before completing the picture.

Pairing this documentary with the film itself is a pretty brilliant idea, and indeed Netflix has become something of a haven for documentaries as the genre is experiencing a comeback of sorts. Just this year, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and RBG scored relatively huge box office receipts, and Netflix is now playing host to a variety of docs that maybe wouldn’t have the best chance running in theaters.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead hails from filmmaker Morgan Neville, who won the Oscar for his documentary 20 Feet from Stardom and who also directed Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Yes indeed, Neville will have two documentaries released this year.

Check out the They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead trailer below. The doc will have a special presentation at the New York Film Festival on September 29th and will be released globally on Netflix and in limited theatrical release on November 2nd.