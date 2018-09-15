This Week in Animation: Watch a Sneak Peek of ‘My Hero Academia: The Movie’

0

‘My Hero Academia: The Movie’ Clip Teases Deku vs. Bakugo

Get hyped for the first official look at My Hero Academia: Two Heroes dubbed!!

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes North American theatrical dates are September 25, 26, 27, 29 and October 2, 2018. This first-ever feature film in the My Hero Academia franchise from Toho Co. Ltd., will screen in both Japanese (English subtitles) and English dub on separate dates during its five-day run in over 400 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be available in English dub on September 25, 27 and 29 and in the original Japanese (English subtitles) on September 26 and October 2.