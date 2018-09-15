This Week in Animation: Watch a Sneak Peek of ‘My Hero Academia: The Movie’

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
Get hyped for the first official look at My Hero Academia: Two Heroes dubbed!!
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes North American theatrical dates are September 25, 26, 27, 29 and October 2, 2018. This first-ever feature film in the My Hero Academia franchise from Toho Co. Ltd., will screen in both Japanese (English subtitles) and English dub on separate dates during its five-day run in over 400 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be available in English dub on September 25, 27 and 29 and in the original Japanese (English subtitles) on September 26 and October 2.
The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.