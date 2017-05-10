Thom Yorke to Compose the Score for the ‘Suspiria’ Remake

0

Johnny Greenwood isn’t the only Radiohead member moving into the film scoring world. While Greenwood has turned out memorable collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson on films like The Master and There Will Be Blood, now Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is getting in on the action on a highly anticipated horror remake: Suspiria. Yorke will compose the original score for the film, which was directed by A Bigger Splash filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper.

If Suspiria is released this year, Guadagnino will have two high profile pieces of film music in this year’s Oscar race. His drama Call Me By Your Name premiered to a rapturous response at Sundance earlier this year and is getting a serious awards push this fall by Sony Pictures Classics, and that film boasts a couple of terrific original songs written by Sufjan Stevens. All eyes will certainly be on what Yorke puts together for Suspiria, and Guadagnino describes his contribution in the most exciting way possible:

“Thom’s art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true. The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

Suspiria is a horror film that follows a young American woman who travels to a prestigious ballet company in 1977 Berlin. When she arrives, she discovers that one of the Company’s members has disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and the Company itself takes on more sinister overtones.

This is incredibly encouraging news, and between A Bigger Splash and the masterful Call Me By Your Name, Guadagnino has become one of the most exciting filmmakers working today. This remake of a cult classic is shaping up quite nicely.