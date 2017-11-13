Thomas Bateman, Derek Jacobi and Manuel Garcia Rulfo on Shooting ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

0

-

With director Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express now playing around the world, last week I sat down with Thomas Bateman, Derek Jacobi and Manuel Garcia Rulfo to talk about the making of the film. While I had a lot of questions for them after watching the movie, the one thing I knew I had to talk about was the epic five minute 65mm Steadicam closing shot. If you’re not aware, doing a long Steadicam shot is hard on its own, but trying to do it when you’re shooting on 65mm film adds an entirely new challenge due to the weight of the camera. In addition, they also talked about memorable moments from filming, what it was like working with the most magnificent mustache in all of England, and more.

As most of you know, Murder on the Orient Express is based on the Agatha Christie mystery novel of the same name, the film follows famous detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he tries to solve the murder of one of the passengers aboard the Orient Express. The film also features an all-star cast made up of Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, and Sergei Polunin.

Check out whatThomas Bateman, Derek Jacobi and Manuel Garcia Rulfo had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

Thomas Bateman, Derek Jacobi and Manuel Garcia Rulfo:

How much did they pay to be in the movie?

They talk about the amazing 5-minute Stedicam shot that ends the movie.

When did they find out they’d be shooting on 65mm?

What was it like working with the most magnificent mustache in all of England?

Memorable moments from filming.

Here’s the official synopsis for Murder on the Orient Express: