Thomas Mann on His New Netflix Movie and the “Bad & Boujee” Love on Set

Thomas Mann has kept very busy ever since appearing in It’s King of a Funny Story back in 2010 and then really making waves in 2012 when he headlined Project X. Mann’s been filling his resume with a well-rounded assortment of big, studio blockbusters like Beautiful Creatures and Kong: Skull Island, and also smaller, independent films, a personal favorite being Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Now Mann is back on the festival circuit with a new Netflix movie, The Land of Steady Habits directed by Nicole Holofcener. It stars Ben Mendelsohn as Anders Hill, a man who leaves his wife, family and job behind in search of some excitement and freedom. However, when he gets it, it’s not as satisfying as he had hoped and he winds up lost and questioning who he is as a person, and also specifically as a father. Mann steps in as Anders’ son, Preston, a character who’s also having a tough time figuring out where he fits in and what he hopes to accomplish next.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of the movie, I got the chance to have an extended chat with Mann about The Land of Steady Habits, working with Mendelsohn, their shared love of hip hop, what he likes to watch on Netflix, and so much more. You can catch it all in the video at the top of this article. There’s also a breakdown of everything discussed below.

The Land of Steady Habits also stars Edie Falco, Charlie Tahan, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, and Elizabeth Marvel. The film is available to watch on Netflix right now.

