Thomas Middleditch & Nick Kroll on How ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’ Changed Through Production

More than any other film type, animation is constantly changing and shifting during production. The Emperor’s New Groove was originally a musical titled Kingdom of the Sun. Toy Story 2 began life as a planned straight-to-DVD sequel. Brad Bird replaced Jan Pinkava as director on Ratatouille with less than a year until release. These stories aren’t the exception; they’re the norm, as animated films are constantly being re-written, re-cast and re-worked all the way up to release.

Thomas Middleditch and Nick Kroll have been on Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie from the first table read through the final re-recording and as such, have seen first hand how the film changed through the process – entire storylines excised and then re-shaped. The finished film, based on the popular children’s book series, focuses on two troublesome fourth graders, George and Harold (Kevin Hart & Thomas Middleditch), who hypnotize their cruel principal (Ed Helm) into thinking he’s a comic book superhero, the titular Captain Underpants. Of course – when an actual super-villain (Nick Kroll) enters the picture, the kids will need their hypnotized hero to become the real deal in order to save the day.

In the following interview with Middleditch & Kroll, they discuss how Captain Underpants changed during production, coming up with the voices to their characters and what they were like at ten-years-old. For the full interview, watch above.

Thomas Middleditch & Nick Kroll: