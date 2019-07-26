‘Thor 4’ and ‘Shang-Chi’ to Shoot in Australia; Filming Dates Revealed
The Thor franchise will be heading back down under, as will another upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. After Thor: Ragnarok had a successful production in Australia, it was announced by the Australian government that Thor 4, which is titled Thor: Love and Thunder, will be filmed at Fox Studios in Sydney, investing over $178 million in the Australian economy and creating thousands of jobs. The film will be taking advantage of the Morrison Government’s $24.1 million Location Incentive grant and support from the New South Wales Government.
Thor: Love and Thunder will start filming in March 2020, per the press release, ahead of its November 5, 2021 release date. As previously revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returns to helm with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman set to star. The headlines out of SDCC were that Thompson’s Valkyrie is indeed confirmed to be openly LGBTQ in the sequel (she’s “looking for her Queen,” said Thompson of Valkyrie’s story in Thor 4) and that Portman’s Jane Foster character will be taking on the mantle of Thor. Where does that leave Hemsworth’s character? Last we saw, he was sporting his Lebowski Thor look and on a ship with the Guardians of the Galaxy, so it’ll be interesting to see how his character fits into all this.
Additionally, before Thor 4 starts filming, Sydney will play host to a different Marvel Studios production: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel Comics adaptation is due to start filming in August of this year ahead of its February 12, 2021 release date, with Daniel Destin Cretton (Short Term 12) in the director’s chair and Simu Liu starring as the titular superhero. The story will involve the true Mandarin character following the villain’s fakeout in Iron Man 3, and Awkwafina has an unspecified co-starring role.
Also filming later this year is Marvel’s The Eternals, but specific location details for that shoot haven’t yet been revealed. The full list of release dates for Marvel’s Phase Four slate are listed below:
- Black Widow– May 1, 2020
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier(Disney+) – Fall 2020
- The Eternals– November 6, 2020
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings– February 12, 2021
- WandaVision (Disney+) – Spring 2021
- Loki (Disney+) – Spring 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness– May 7, 2021
- What If…? (Disney+) – Summer 2021
- Hawkeye(Disney+) – Fall 2021
- Thor: Love and Thunder– November 5, 2021
