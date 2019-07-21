Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to See Natalie Portman Wield Mjolnir as Thor

Well that’s a mighty bold way to announce Thor 4, now to be known as Thor: Love and Thunder! Not only did the Marvel movie’s Comic-Con panel confirm the return of Taika Waititi at the helm and Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reprising their roles as Thor and Valkyrie respectively, they delivered a mighty blow with the reveal that Natalie Portman would be returning … and would be taking on the title of Thor herself!

Portman’s long been a part of the Thor franchise but she’s been relegated to a supporting player in those films. Not so much anymore. She’ll get a chance to wield the hammer Mjolnir be she worthy enough to do so. How exactly that comes about is anyone’s guess, but Thor 4 certainly is going to be one highly anticipated movie. Fans will have to wait until November 5, 2021 to see this one on the big screen.

Here’s the first logo and casting/creative team line-up for Thor: Love and Thunder:

