Well that’s a mighty bold way to announce Thor 4, now to be known as Thor: Love and Thunder! Not only did the Marvel movie’s Comic-Con panel confirm the return of Taika Waititi at the helm and Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reprising their roles as Thor and Valkyrie respectively, they delivered a mighty blow with the reveal that Natalie Portman would be returning … and would be taking on the title of Thor herself!
Portman’s long been a part of the Thor franchise but she’s been relegated to a supporting player in those films. Not so much anymore. She’ll get a chance to wield the hammer Mjolnir be she worthy enough to do so. How exactly that comes about is anyone’s guess, but Thor 4 certainly is going to be one highly anticipated movie. Fans will have to wait until November 5, 2021 to see this one on the big screen.
Here’s the first logo and casting/creative team line-up for Thor: Love and Thunder:
Thanks again to our own Haleigh Foutch, here’s a little back and forth from the cast and crew during the presentation:
Thompson: I think first of all as king, she needs to find her new queen. That would be her first order of business… what’s cool about Asgard, as has already been mentioned, Asgard is not a place but a people…. And then hopefully she’ll hangout with Love and Thunder. The love I feel for him, gives me Thunder all over.
Waititi: When we were shooting Ragnarok I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron called The Mighty Thor and for those of you know how that story line it’s incredible it’s full of emotion and love and thunder and it introduces for the first time female Thor. For us there’s only one person who could play that role… Natalie Portman”
Portman: Feels pretty good. I always had a little hammer envy.