The Marvel Comics Villains We Want to See in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

0

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor passed rulership of the Asgardians on to Valkyrie and set off to have some fun adventures with his new buddy Rabbit, a.k.a. Rocket Racoon, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Hemsworth will be back for the next Thor movie, but not necessarily in the title role. Revealed at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster taking on the mantle and wielding the unstoppable flying hammer Mjolnir.

Expected to release November 5, 2021, the film is based on Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor run, where Jane is chosen to wield Mjolnir after Thor becomes unworthy. Jane getting the weapon might require some time travel shenanigans since it was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, but Thor borrowed a version from the past in Endgame to pass it off to Captain America so there’s certainly precedent. The real question is who this new Thor will be using Mjolnir against. Here are our top picks.