‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Let’s Talk about Those Post-Credits Scenes

There’s a new Marvel movie out, which means we’ve got new post-credit scenes. As far as we know, the Thor: Ragnarok that was screened for critics is what will be screened for everyone else, so there aren’t any additional stingers coming down the road for this film. While Guardians of the Galaxy treated audiences to five post-credits scenes, Thor: Ragnarok follows suit with Spider-Man: Homecoming in having one serious post-credits scene and a funny post-credits scene. If you haven’t seen Thor: Ragnarok yet, spoilers ahead.