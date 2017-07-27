Tessa Thompson Says the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ After-Credits Scenes Were Filmed During Reshoots

0

One of the biggest films to get buzz out of this year’s Comic-Con was Thor: Ragnarok, which dropped an incredible new trailer on Saturday after the film’s SDCC panel. Director Taika Waititi’s sequel looks to be bold, colorful, and incredibly fun, so audiences are eager to see what’s in store. One of the bright spots of the movie appears to be Tessa Thompson (Creed, Westworld) as Valkyrie, who looks positively badass.

Shortly after the film’s Comic-Con panel, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke to Thompson backstage. The actress revealed what she’s most excited for fans to see in the finished film, and also addressed those crazy reshoots—Ragnarok just wrapped 2 weeks of additional photography that involved over 500 setups (which is a lot). But in talking about the reshoots, Thompson confirmed that they also shot the Thor: Ragnarok after-credits scenes:

“Dude, we killed it. I mean hopefully. We did so many setups, and also what was so exciting is you could see like at the end of the day it would get cut in… There’s two characters in the film that potentially have a fight scene, and some of the reshoots were just adding. So it wasn’t like reshooting stuff, a lot of it was just additional photography or like shooting tags which may or may not have included cameos from elsewhere.”

Yep, during this additional photography period they also shot the after-credits scenes for Thor: Ragnarok. This isn’t a huge surprise—Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously said that most of the after-credits scenes are shot either at the very end of production or during the additional photography. But it’ll be interesting to see who’s involved in said scenes, especially since Ragnarok serves as the last MCU movie before the culmination event Avengers: Infinity War, and the fact that the Ragnarok reshoots took place in Atlanta, on the same soundstages where they were just wrapping Infinity War.

Watch the full interview in the video above, and click here for all of our SDCC coverage thus far. For more scoops from our red carpet interviews, check out the links below: