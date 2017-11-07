‘Thor: Ragnarok': Taika Waititi Filmed an Alt Credits Scene Revealing a Different Fate for Grandmaster

0

-

Post-credits scenes have become a mainstay of Marvel films. Sometimes, you get a lot, a la Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and sometimes you get something a bit sillier, a la Spider-Man: Homecoming, but usually there’s at least one that sets the stage for things to come in the MCU. When it comes to Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnaok, you get a little bit of Column A and a little bit of Column B, with a mid-credits scene that spells big trouble for Thor and Loki, and a post-credits gag that served up one more laugh courtesy of Jeff Goldblum‘s Grandmaster, but that wasn’t always the case.

With Ragnarok now in theaters, Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently sat down with Waititi to talk about his Marvel debut, and the director explained that while he always knew he didn’t want to have too many post-credits scenes. It wasn’t always clear exactly what the scenes would be.

Waititi explained that not only was the big moment with Thor and Loki added in reshoots, the final moment with the Grandmaster could have been very different.

“We were determined to not have too many of them. The thing [with Loki and Thor], that was the thing we did in reshoots. It was a last minute decision. And the other thing at the end, with The Grandmaster, was something we shot on Gold Coast that was something I planned for a long time. It was either going to be that or it was going to be Topaz and Grandmaster stowing away on the ship at the end.”

In case you need refreshing, we last see Grandmaster scurrying out of a crashed ship with a gaggle of ladies, nervously telling the people of Sakkar that the revolution was a tie. But according to Waititi, he and his right-hand-woman Topaz (Rachel House) almost ended up absconding onto Thor’s rescue ship. And it wasn’t just a throwaway idea, they filmed it.

“That could be on the DVD in the deleted scenes, those two in the crowd of the Asgardians and he pushes through and goes, ‘I’ve never heard of this Earth place but… We got to keep a low profile.’ And they kind of put these blankets over their heads and disband into the crowd.

That’s quite the switcharoo considering how much it alters the character’s trajectory… for now. Because, of course, it’s not too difficult to get the Grandmaster on Earth if that’s where the Marvel powers need him to be, but it’s an interesting insight into the fluidity of Marvel’s creative process nonetheless.