New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Black Panther’ Posters Want a Place on Your Wall

0

At Comic-Con, Marvel debuted new Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther posters, and they both looked terrific. The Thor poster in particular is glorious, making use of the bright colors, big cast of characters, and really letting you know that this Thor movie is going to be radically different than the first two. I wouldn’t be surprised for Ragnarok to be the most successful of the Thor movies if the film itself is good. At the very least, it will probably have the biggest opening weekend of the trilogy.

That’s not to diminish the Black Panther poster. Of course, that film doesn’t come out until next February, so we’re still firmly in teaser mode, but it’s a strong teaser. It makes Wakanda the focus of the poster, and that helps differentiate it not only from other Marvel movies, but from the superhero genre as a whole. That being said, hopefully we’ll get some character posters for Black Panther at some point because I am absolutely in love with the costumes for this movie.

Check out the posters below. Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3rd and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

Black Panther opens February 16, 2018 and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.