‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Blu-ray Details, Trailer, Clips Herald the God of Thunder’s Arrival

0

One of the best-rated Marvel films ever, Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok is about to arrive on home video to keep the interstellar party going. To celebrate that fact, and to give you a glimpse of what’s to come on the Blu-ray, Disney/Marvel has released a new Blu-ray trailer and a curated selection of clips for your viewing pleasure. This looks like a must-buy for Marvel fans and/or those of you who enjoy some good, old-fashioned fun at the movies. Or, ya know, fans of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, and the inimitable Jeff Goldblum.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, the God of Thunder’s third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, electrified both audiences and critics alike reaching over $845M at the global box office. Now the colorful cosmic adventure, loaded with action, humor, drama and spectacle, bursts into homes Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere, on February 20th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on March 6th.

Check out the Blu-ray trailer and a selection of clips below followed by the full list of bonus features.

“Get Help”

“Kneel”

“We Know Each Other”