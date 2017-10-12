‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Tracking for a Franchise-Best Box Office Opening in the U.S.

Back in 2011, Kenneth Branagh brought Chris Hemsworth to the big screen as the God of Thunder in Thor. The Marvel origin story opened with more than $65.7 million domestically, eventually totaling $449.3 million worldwide. Two years later, Alan Taylor‘s sequel Thor: The Dark World topped its predecessor’s domestic opening frame by more than $20 million before ending up with $644.6 million all told. Now, Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok is looking to set an all-time franchise record for box office openings in a big way.
As THR reports, when Thor: Ragnarok descends into U.S. theaters on the weekend of November 3rd, it should tally between $90 and $100 million in its opening frame. Even at the low end, that’s a franchise record. Buzz has been bolstered by positive early reviews and the return of both Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo‘s Banner/Hulk character. Tracking accuracy should improve in the coming weeks since Thor: Ragnarok begins its international rollout in the U.K. and Taiwan on October 24th, then hitting every major movie market until closing out with Canada, China, India, Japan, and more on November 3rd. The third Thor will be the MCU’s 17th film and will add a big chunk of change to the cinematic universe’s $12.6 billion tallied so far.
Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok:
In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok”, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok- the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization- the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger- the Incredible Hulk! “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into theatres on November 3, 2017.